Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BeExpoPhilly: Join HelloBeautiful At The BE Expo In Philly For A Day Of Empowerment & Entertainment

Join #TeamBeautiful At The PA Convention Center Saturday, March 17th 2018.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
BeExpo Cynthia

Source: BeExpo / radioone

Beauties! The Be Expo lands in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend, March 17th, and we want to meet you!

Every year, our Radio One partners WRNB-FM, WPPZ-FM and WPHI-FM draw in people from all over the city for a day of empowerment, health, entertainment and beauty.

This year, HelloBeautiful will have our own panel: Beauty Through The Ages. The panel will explore how women confront inner and physical beauty as they progress through the decades. Our inspirational panel will include ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey, our very own VP Of Women’s Lifestyle, Allison McGevna, and motivational speaker and founder of TYL Foundation, Tarawoner Lyles-Kelly.

Throughout the day, make sure you stop by the HelloBeautiful booth in the convention center for a meet and greet with Cynthia Bailey and our team. While you’re there, grab a photo in our selfie station as a souvenir and witness some amazing makeup demos!

On top of our amazing booth, guests can enjoy an array of cultural panels, delicious food, relationship and career advice, & much much more.

Purchase tickets here now.

 

RELATED LINKS

Money Moves: Tai Beauchamp Talks Empowerment And The Keys To Success

BFF Day 3: Terry Crews Talks Female Empowerment + The Lethal Ladies Of ‘Step’

Kerry Washington Designs A Bag To Promote Financial Empowerment For Abuse Victims

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #BeExpoPhilly: Join HelloBeautiful At The BE Expo In Philly For A Day Of Empowerment & Entertainment

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos