BeExpoPhilly: Join HelloBeautiful At The BE Expo In Philly For A Day Of Empowerment & Entertainment

Beauties! The Be Expo lands in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this weekend, March 17th, and we want to meet you!

Every year, our Radio One partners WRNB-FM, WPPZ-FM and WPHI-FM draw in people from all over the city for a day of empowerment, health, entertainment and beauty.

This year, HelloBeautiful will have our own panel: Beauty Through The Ages. The panel will explore how women confront inner and physical beauty as they progress through the decades. Our inspirational panel will include ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey, our very own VP Of Women’s Lifestyle, Allison McGevna, and motivational speaker and founder of TYL Foundation, Tarawoner Lyles-Kelly.

Throughout the day, make sure you stop by the HelloBeautiful booth in the convention center for a meet and greet with Cynthia Bailey and our team. While you’re there, grab a photo in our selfie station as a souvenir and witness some amazing makeup demos!

On top of our amazing booth, guests can enjoy an array of cultural panels, delicious food, relationship and career advice, & much much more.

Purchase tickets here now.

