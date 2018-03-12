Endangered Species List Grows

CBS News posed the World Wildlife Fund updated endangered species list. The list of critically endangered species hasn’t changed much but it’s gotten worse for several animals. These beloved animals are at risk mainly because of humans. We’ve destroyed their habitats, poaching and downright cruelty. Check out the top 29 animals that the next generation might only be able to read about unless we do a better job of protecting them.

Black rhino Yangtze finless porpoise Mountain gorillas South China tiger Northern white rhino Amur leopard Giraffes Sumatran orangutan Sumatran elephant Cross river gorilla Western lowland gorilla Pangolin Snow leopard Sperm whale African wild dog Cheetah Leatherback turtle Sumatran tiger Bonobo Asian Tapir Hawksbill turtle Hawksbill turtle Saola Vaquita Addax San Joaquin Kit Fox Point Arena Mountain Beaver Baluchistan bear Giant panda

