Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins Give GlobalGrind A First Look At Tomb Raider

Foxy NC Staff
This weekend the Tomb Raider reboot hits theaters and it’s better than you might expect. In Warner Bros, new Tomb Raider starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins we get to see Lara Croft starting off in the cool section of London, Shoreditch as a bike messenger. She also boxes! How cool is that. I had the chance to sit with Vikander and Goggins to discuss their film.

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Alicia Vikander and Walton Goggins Give GlobalGrind A First Look At Tomb Raider

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

