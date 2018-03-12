One Dancer Thought She Was Cute Riding A Horse Into The Club…It Didn’t Go Well

1 reads Leave a comment
Making a grand entrance in the club can be tough work. Your timing has to be perfect, the outfit has to be on point, and you have to make sure your horse is tame?
One dancer at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach was certainly trying to keep their horse calm when they decided to ride her into the club.
The horse was not here for it.
The crowd got the animal riled up and she ended up throwing the dancer off her. Now, authorities are surveying the horse for signs of animal abuse.
Meanwhile, the club had its business license snatched away for health and safety reasons.
Smh. Check out more details below.
Well…the dancer looked cute for two seconds.
Next time don’t play with a horse’s life like that. They’ll eject your cuteness right across the room.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours