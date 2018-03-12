One Dancer Thought She Was Cute Riding A Horse Into The Club…It Didn’t Go Well

Making a grand entrance in the club can be tough work. Your timing has to be perfect, the outfit has to be on point, and you have to make sure your horse is tame?

One dancer at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach was certainly trying to keep their horse calm when they decided to ride her into the club.

The horse was not here for it.

The crowd got the animal riled up and she ended up throwing the dancer off her. Now, authorities are surveying the horse for signs of animal abuse.

Meanwhile, the club had its business license snatched away for health and safety reasons.

Smh. Check out more details below.

"What kind of idiot would do something like to this to an animal?" said Miami Beach mayor @DanGelber after someone paraded a horse around in one of the city's nightclubs. Mokai Lounge's license is now revoked. pic.twitter.com/ATDiIGc2uH — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 10, 2018

Well…the dancer looked cute for two seconds.

Next time don’t play with a horse’s life like that. They’ll eject your cuteness right across the room.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: