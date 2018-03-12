Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

One Dancer Thought She Was Cute Riding A Horse Into The Club…It Didn’t Go Well

Not the smartest idea.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Kentucky Derby and Oaks Preparations

Source: Eclipse Sportswire / Getty

Making a grand entrance in the club can be tough work. Your timing has to be perfect, the outfit has to be on point, and you have to make sure your horse is tame?

One dancer at the Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach was certainly trying to keep their horse calm when they decided to ride her into the club.

The horse was not here for it.

The crowd got the animal riled up and she ended up throwing the dancer off her. Now, authorities are surveying the horse for signs of animal abuse.

Meanwhile, the club had its business license snatched away for health and safety reasons.

Smh. Check out more details below.

Well…the dancer looked cute for two seconds.

Next time don’t play with a horse’s life like that. They’ll eject your cuteness right across the room.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading One Dancer Thought She Was Cute Riding A Horse Into The Club…It Didn’t Go Well

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos