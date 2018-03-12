Local
Monday Snow In The Area: Timeline

Winter Weather advisory in effect until 10pm tonight.  Here is a timeline of what you can expect in your area for the anticipated snow.

Snow timeline

  • It will be a chilly start to the day with lower temperatures (30s) carrying on into the afternoon
  • Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 – 5 p.m.
  • Could end as an “all snow event” (or we may see some sleet) by 7 p.m., dropping half an inch to an inch at most in Triangle areas; however, 1-2″ are possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces
  • Evening commutes could be slick but the grounds will be warm. Drivers should take their time driving.
  • Big Weather says all of the precipitation has the chance to freeze causing slick roads for Tuesday’s morning commuters

 

Source:  Don Schwenneker & ABC11.

