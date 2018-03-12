Monday Snow In The Area: Timeline

Winter Weather advisory in effect until 10pm tonight. Here is a timeline of what you can expect in your area for the anticipated snow.

Snow timeline

It will be a chilly start to the day with lower temperatures (30s) carrying on into the afternoon

Rain will fall until lunchtime before switching over to snow between 3 – 5 p.m.

Could end as an “all snow event” (or we may see some sleet) by 7 p.m., dropping half an inch to an inch at most in Triangle areas; however, 1-2″ are possible along and north of I-85 on grassy and elevated surfaces

Evening commutes could be slick but the grounds will be warm. Drivers should take their time driving.

Big Weather says all of the precipitation has the chance to freeze causing slick roads for Tuesday’s morning commuters

Source: Don Schwenneker & ABC11.

