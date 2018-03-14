Jekalyn Carr Talks New CD, New Book And Coming To Women’s Empowerment 2018

Jekalyn Carr is coming to Women’s Empowerment 2018 and she tells Melissa that she is looking forward to it.

Jekalyn Carr, 20, is a GRAMMY®, Two-Time Billboard Music Award and GMA Dove Award-nominated and Stellar Award-winning independent recording artist, musician, evangelist, entrepreneur, actress and author.

Jekalyn and Melissa Wade in the Water…

Jekalyn has started 2018 with the release of her first book You Will Win: Inspirational Strategies To Help You Overcome (Feb 20) and fourth album One Nation Under God (Feb 23). You Will Win is a collection of Carr’s most poignant and riveting exhortations, inspirational messages, pointers and strategies designed to promote a victorious life, in Christ. While out traveling the world, and ministering to the masses, Carr has sensed a strong desire among God’s people, for the tools necessary to live victoriously, in Christ. To that end, she felt compelled to create this printed resource that will provide Biblical and relevant insight for believers. You Will Win challenges the reader to lay their hands on everything in their life that seems it’s been defeated and command it to win.

Musically – ONE NATION UNDER GOD on her Lunjeal Music Group imprint is a call for all of God’s people to unite, removing the limitations of race, religion, denomination, organization, location, gender, or class. Carr addresses how God desires to see His people, and how we should see ourselves – as one united body of believers. ONE NATION UNDER GOD, is already shaping up to pick up right where the successes of its predecessor left off. Released on September 15, 2017, the album’s lead single, “You Will Win,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart and reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and Top 10 on its Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Jekalyn Carr – You Will Win

