School Closings And Early Releases

Due to the winter weather advisory until 10pm some local schools have opted to close or release early. Here is a list of the latest.
|Alamance Burlington Schools
|Closed
|Carter Community School
|Closing at 12:30 PM
|Caswell County Schools
|Closing Early
|Central Park School/Durham
|Closing at 1:00 PM
|Cornerstone Christ/Roanoke Rapids
|Closing at 11:30 AM
|Durham Public Schools
|Closing 2 Hours Early
|Durham Tech Comm College
|Closing at 12:30 PM
|Eno River Academy
|Closing Early
|Excelsior Classical Academy
|Closing Early
|Franklin County Schools
|Closing Early
|Granville County Schools
|Closing 3 Hours Early
|Hawbridge School
|Closed on
|Kestrel Heights Charter
|Closing 2 Hours Early
|Mecklenburg Co VA Schools
|Closed
|Orange County Schools
|Closing Early
|Oxford Preparatory School
|Closing 3 Hours Early
|Person County Schools
|Closing at 11:30 AM
|Piedmont Community College
|Closing at 12:00 PM
|Pinewoods Montessori School
|Closing at 12:00 PM
|Research Triangle High
|Closing at 2:00 PM
