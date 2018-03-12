School Closings And Early Releases

Due to the winter weather advisory until 10pm some local schools have opted to close or release early. Here is a list of the latest.

Alamance Burlington Schools Closed Carter Community School Closing at 12:30 PM Caswell County Schools Closing Early Central Park School/Durham Closing at 1:00 PM Cornerstone Christ/Roanoke Rapids Closing at 11:30 AM Durham Public Schools Closing 2 Hours Early Durham Tech Comm College Closing at 12:30 PM Eno River Academy Closing Early Excelsior Classical Academy Closing Early Franklin County Schools Closing Early Granville County Schools Closing 3 Hours Early Hawbridge School Closed on Kestrel Heights Charter Closing 2 Hours Early Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed Orange County Schools Closing Early Oxford Preparatory School Closing 3 Hours Early Person County Schools Closing at 11:30 AM Piedmont Community College Closing at 12:00 PM Pinewoods Montessori School Closing at 12:00 PM Research Triangle High Closing at 2:00 PM

