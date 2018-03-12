Local
Home > Local

NCCU Baskeball Team Wins The MEAC Tournament

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
MEAC Basketball Conference

Source: MEAC Basketball Conference / MEAC Basketball Conference

NCCU for the second straight year, are the winners of the MEAC Conference Tournament!  Congrat’s to Coach LaVelle Moton and the NCCU Men’s baskeball team who are once again headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles, who came into the tournament as the No. 6 seed, did not back down from the top-seeded Pirates, defeating the Pirates, 71-63.

North Carolina Central will be packing their bags for the Big Dance.

67. North Carolina Central Eagles

GAME:  16 seed, Dayton, Ohio: Wednesday 6:40 p.m., Tru TV, versus Texas Southern(16)

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading NCCU Baskeball Team Wins The MEAC Tournament

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump In Atlantic City
Trump Says He Could Beat Oprah Because He…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
On the Run 2 Tour
Beyonce And Jay Z Are Hitting The Road…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Nene Gets Accused Of Calling Tyrone…
 15 hours ago
03.12.18
Kid Ink Visits Mexican Border For “Tell Somebody”…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Jhene Aiko Drops Skincare Gems In Instagram Comments
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Ouch: Nick Young Hurts Himself Diving Into Crowd…
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Photos