Little Known Black History Fact: Warren Stanley

Since he was a boy, Warren Stanley said he wanted nothing more than to work for the California High Patrol, the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation. Now after working over three decades with CHP, Stanley can now be proud of becoming the agency’s first Black commissioner.
Stanley, 56, is a native of Dos Palos, California in the state’s central valley region and has 11 siblings. After graduating from the CHP academy in 1982, Stanley reportedly has held every ranking officer position for the agency over the course of his career. The hard work had certainly been recognized after he served as acting CHP commissioner since 2017.
In an interview with local outlet KCRA, Stanley expressed joy in earning CHP’s top cop spot and promises to build a firm foundation within the agency.
“I’m very excited about it, but I’m very humble because I know the people that have held this position have come before me. They’ve been great commissioners and I hope to follow in their footsteps and leave my own path,” Stanley told the outlet in a recent chat.
Stanley is a graduate of California State University, Los Angeles with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
