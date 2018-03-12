TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Warren Stanley

D.L. Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

Since he was a boy, Warren Stanley said he wanted nothing more than to work for the California High Patrol, the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation. Now after working over three decades with CHP, Stanley can now be proud of becoming the agency’s first Black commissioner.

Stanley, 56, is a native of Dos Palos, California in the state’s central valley region and has 11 siblings. After graduating from the CHP academy in 1982, Stanley reportedly has held every ranking officer position for the agency over the course of his career. The hard work had certainly been recognized after he served as acting CHP commissioner since 2017.

In an interview with local outlet KCRA, Stanley expressed joy in earning CHP’s top cop spot and promises to build a firm foundation within the agency.

“I’m very excited about it, but I’m very humble because I know the people that have held this position have come before me. They’ve been great commissioners and I hope to follow in their footsteps and leave my own path,” Stanley told the outlet in a recent chat.

Stanley is a graduate of California State University, Los Angeles with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump In Atlantic City
Trump Says He Could Beat Oprah Because He…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
On the Run 2 Tour
Beyonce And Jay Z Are Hitting The Road…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Nene Gets Accused Of Calling Tyrone…
 15 hours ago
03.12.18
Kid Ink Visits Mexican Border For “Tell Somebody”…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Jhene Aiko Drops Skincare Gems In Instagram Comments
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Ouch: Nick Young Hurts Himself Diving Into Crowd…
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Photos