Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport On Twitter

Apparently sober and focused on getting back in the league, former NCAA superstar Johnny Manziel took some time this weekend to throw shots back at Michael Rapaport.

The foolishness started when Rapaport aimed his Twitter fingers for Manziel after the quarterback shared a photo of a shirt with the actor depicted as a clown.

Yo Johnny Manziel you cluck head bath salt sniffer, I told you before you need SweatShirts it’s gets cold in Canada,you ain’t playing in the NFL again Cluck Head.

Take yourself to a meeting asap, before you have a relapse @JManziel2 💊💊

Saturday’s are for 12 Step Meetings pic.twitter.com/NlRzYtxegx — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 10, 2018

That’s cool man you can make fun of AA, Mental Health, whatever helps you sleep at night. I’m doing what I have to do to not be an asshole anymore. You should try it, life’s better on this side https://t.co/vmtqWLdxZN — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 10, 2018

Bum Ass Pill Popper you started talking shit to me & now your copping feelings?

Stay out of Vegas you bum you.

This is RUDY. Worry about that Bath Salt habit & now real ones https://t.co/EUUs3JXtWs — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 10, 2018

Hit the jump to see how Manziel responded to Rapaport’s shots.

