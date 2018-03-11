TJMS
Gladys Knight Provides The Receipts On Plastic Surgery Rumors

Admit it. When you saw Gladys Knight’s recent pics, you figured she’d had a little touch up. The living legend, now 73, has been sporting a fabulous, glamorous look lately and folks were for sure wondering what work she had done. Turns out, the work was from a talented glam squad, which Knight’s husband, William McDowell, showcased on his Facebook page this week.

 

It appears that despite the doubters, Knight has simply used what women, and especially performers, have used through the ages – the magic of makeup and hair to transform her look. In this video shot before the Oscars, Knight first appears without makeup and then takes us step by step through her beauty routine.

Now all we want to know is how we can steal that glam squad away!

