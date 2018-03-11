British F**kery: Man Denied Access To Nightclub Because Of Turban

In the audio clip below, a student in Mansfield, England tells BBC about being asked to leave a club because his turban violated their “no headwear” policy.

Shocking audio from student who was devastated to be told he has to remove turban to go into a club in Mansfield. @BBC EMT @BBCNottingham @bbradleymp pic.twitter.com/mAF52StuV6 — Tony Roe (@tonyroe) March 10, 2018

The security member has been suspended.

I wrote to Rush Late Bar about this, they have responded:

“Good morning, this is absolutely NOT our policy. We are investigating this incident & the security member in question has been suspended” — Sonya Ward (@Sonya_Ward) March 10, 2018

