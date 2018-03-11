National
Home > National

Jaden And Will Smith Are Using Their Water Company To Help Flint

Black superhero moves.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Will Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Cannes Lions 2016

Source: exen / Splash News / Splash News

Will and Jaden Smith’s water company JUST will donate water each month to Flint, Michigan schools until the city has drinkable water. Flint has been without clean water since 2014.

Via HuffPost:

The company has already donated 9,200 bottles to Flint. After reading about how the city’s water crisis affected its public schools, JUST’s CEO, Ira Laufer, decided the donations were simply necessary.

“This just makes sense for us to do,” Laufer told MLive. “After reading more about [Flint’s] challenges and the mayor objecting to pulling bottled water from the schools, we thought, ‘Let’s help these kids.’”

Will and Jaden Smith founded JUST in 2015 to provide a green alternative to plastic bottles and to invest in communities. JUST’s bottles are 82 percent plant-based, and the company has initiated long-term investments in Glens Falls, New York, the city where the water is sourced.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Jaden And Will Smith Are Using Their Water Company To Help Flint

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump In Atlantic City
Trump Says He Could Beat Oprah Because He…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
On the Run 2 Tour
Beyonce And Jay Z Are Hitting The Road…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Nene Gets Accused Of Calling Tyrone…
 15 hours ago
03.12.18
Kid Ink Visits Mexican Border For “Tell Somebody”…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Jhene Aiko Drops Skincare Gems In Instagram Comments
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Ouch: Nick Young Hurts Himself Diving Into Crowd…
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Photos