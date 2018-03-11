LOL: High School Goes Off To Kelis’ ‘Milkshake’ Dressed As Chick-fil-A Cows

One Texas high school drill team killed a routine that’s getting major attention across the Internet.

At the Dallas Grand Finale dance competition, the Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles orchestrated a whole number dressed as Chick-fil-A cows. Their mashup of songs, including Kelis‘ “Milkshake,” resulted in a show that has since recieved over 12 million views on Facebook.

Check out what all the fuss is about in the hilarious clip below!

