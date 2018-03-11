Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son TJ On The Sidelines

Former MVP Derrick Rose squared off with his son PJ before Sunday’s matchup between the Timberwolves and Warriors.

Derrick Rose with the handles.. but his son PJ gets him back with the steal! #ThisIsWhyWePlay 😆 pic.twitter.com/tyuWBGpOCx — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: