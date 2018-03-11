Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His Best Golf In Years

After struggling for years with injuries, Tiger Woods is back on course like he never left.

After shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday, Tiger Woods is one shot off the lead heading into the final round at the #ValsparChampionship. https://t.co/m9K7GrMifZ — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 10, 2018

Twitter had been buzzing about his surprisingly dominant performance at this weekend’s Valspar Championship.

Tiger Woods: club head speed measured at 129.2 MPH on 14th hole (fastest swing recorded by any player on PGA Tour this season). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) March 10, 2018

I can NOT believe this is true, but going into the final round of a legitimate PGA Tour event, no one has a better chance of winning than Tiger Woods. Just 3 weeks ago today that possibility would have seemed completely nuts. Tiger may not win tomorrow, but he's definitely "back" — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 10, 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: