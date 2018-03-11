Entertainment News
Sterling K. Brown Was Everything On His SNL Debut With ‘Black Panther’ Deleted Scene

The "This Is Us" star always brings his A-game!

Foxy NC Staff
This Is Us - Season 2

What a year it’s been for Sterling K. Brown!

From winning an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe for his role on “This Is Us” to starring in one the biggest hits of the year in”Black Panther,” Sterling is reaching another career milestone…hosting SNL for the first time!

Here’s his “emotional” opening monologue that had us cracking up:

And of course, he killed the rest of the skits! Here’s a roundup of the five best ones from the night:

“Black Panther New Scene”

If there was ever a deleted scene from the billion dollar film, this could be it! LOL

“Family Feud: Oscars Edition”

Sterling as Common is the perfect shade we needed today!

“This Is U.S.”

Sterling plays the best Ben Carson we’ve ever seen.

“Sasquatch”

What would you do if Bigfoot crashed your camping party? Sterling knows what to do!

“Doctor Love”

Sterling plays a doctor who is strangely and hilariously obsessed with his patient’s love life.

And Twitter was here for it all:

And Sterling, who is always so humble and sweet, thanked SNL for the opportunity of a lifetime:

BEAUTIES: What did you think of his overall performance?

