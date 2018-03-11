Entertainment News
Oh No! Jill Scott Sued Over Her Hallmark Card Line

The singer's former friend Mister Mann Frisby claims he pitched the idea of turning her lyrics into greeting cards years ago.

It looks like Jill Scott will be back in court soon, but not because of her soon-to-be ex husband.

Apparently she is being sued over her Hallmark card deal by her former friend, Mister Man Frisby, who says he pitched the concept of using her lyrics on greeting cards 10 years ago.

According to Philly.com, in court documents filed last Thursday, the journalist and author claims that Jill was enthusiastic about the idea and promised to split the gross revenues “50-50” with Frisby if he could nail down a deal. In addition, Frisby claims that his job was also choosing the lyrics that would be used for each card.

However, as Jill’s career began to skyrocket, she “unilaterally put Frisby’s activities ‘on hold’ ” while she pursued her acting projects, the lawsuit alleges. Yet, as  we previously reported, in early 2017, the idea was still circulating as Jill announced she was dropping the “Jill Scott Collection” for Hallmark’s Mahogany brand.

“The Mahogany brand is genuine, progressive and optimistic – values that are important to me and reflected in my music and poetry, and now, through my card collection,” the Grammy winner said in a recent press release.

“I was inspired by highlights within my own life – love, marriage, motherhood – in the writing behind these cards, and I am excited to be involved in a project that will give others another way to express their love to the people that matter most to them.”

This didn’t sit too well with Frisby, who stressed that Jill breached her oral agreement with him by “falsely stating” she was putting the deal on hold and then securing the Hallmark deal behind his back. He is demanding 50 percent of Scott’s greeting-card profits and more than $50,000 in damages.

Neither Jill or Frisby has spoken to the public about the lawsuit.

Photos