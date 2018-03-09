Morning Minute: Does 50 Cent Have Man Boobs?

Happy international Women's day everyone! Get your tits out for the lads ladies. We love you ❤ Superior genes my big ballsack mate. I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool. Hahahaha you should have stayed quiet and promoted that fight for me on the free like you did. But you just kept going with them fucking memes. Your 50, 50. 50 years old. Fuck off. It's all love tho fifty serious, you are a mad bastard, but we still proper love a few of your tunes over on this side of the world. I even blasted one of them on the free walking into madison square garden to take one of my belts. It was called I run New York.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 8, 2018 at 3:04pm PST