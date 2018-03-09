Morning Minute: Does 50 Cent Have Man Boobs?

TJMS
3/9/18- MMA fighter Conor McGregor fired shots at 50 Cent on Instagram after he posted a picture of the rapper shirtless on International Women’s Day basically saying he has man boobs. Chris Paul naturally had to jump in on the fun and decided to get creative and sing about it!

 

