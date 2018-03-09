This is a couple we were all rooting would last. After dating since the summer, Angela Rye and Common have broken up. Rye told Page Six, “We have and will always be friends. He is an amazing human being, and I’m a much better person because he’s a part of my life. May we all keep loving and living.”

We wish these two the best of luck in finding a new love, but Twitter is in mourning. See some reactions below:

Angela Rye and Common broke up. Ain’t no hope. — Símone (Monie D) (@simonedroy_) March 9, 2018

Idk why but finding out Angela Rye and Common broke up hurt like finding out my parents broke up 😩 — G-Ranny (@sirenaisthename) March 9, 2018

What is with @Common and all these break-ups?? He's gorgeous, conscious and loves black women – I don't get it sisters! @angela_rye and him made the PERFECT BLACK POWER couple. If he ends up with a white gal, nobody better be mad about it! #commonandangela pic.twitter.com/DQUQTezfKb — ThatGirlAtTheParty (@tgatp) March 9, 2018

Angela Rye and Common broke up already huh? Can a couple be to woke? Lol Dont mind me…. — Humble (@iHumble) March 9, 2018

While some celebs just lie about saying they are still friends, Common and Angela Rye clearly are telling the truth. Rye was just laying into a conservative who tried to attack Common on CNN this week. Watch below:

