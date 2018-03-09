Where Not To Go On Spring Break

The first day of Spring is March 20th but many people are packing their bags to get away from the cold weather. One place the US Government is putting a major travel alert on is Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The alert is effective immediately.

A “security threat” was issued because of a recent explosion aboard a ferry and another one was found on another ferry. The ferry links Playa del Carmen to Caribbean island, Cozumel. The first explosion injured 25 people. No one had been arrested or claimed responsibility for the explosive devices.

Be careful when you go or send your college student on spring break. There is a LOT going on out there!

