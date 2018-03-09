Celebrity News
Trump Fixed The Miss Universe Finalists Staffers Say

The 2015 Miss Universe Pageant

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Newsweek has posted a couple of excepts from the new book, “ Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump” that when Donald Trump ran the Miss Universe pageant, he would look over and often eliminate finalists who were “too ethnic” or those who “snubbed his advances,” according to the pageant staff.

A Miss Universe staff member was quoted in the book saying that “He often thought a woman was too ethnic or too dark-skinned. He had a particular type of woman he thought was a winner. Others were too ethnic.” The staffer told the writers, Michael Isikoff and David Corn that “He liked a type. There was Olivia Culpo, Dayanara Torres [the 1993 winner], and, no surprise, East European women.”  The staffer also claimed that he would also occasionally get rid of a finalist “who had snubbed his advances.”

Under the rules of the pageant, Trump had the final say on all finalists. Once the judges had made their selections, the future president would review tapes of the contestants, paying particular attention to those in which they wore swimsuits and gowns, the book states. Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart would sometimes counter Trump’s decisions in a polite fashion. But sometimes, Shugart’s suggestions were over ruled.

Read more about Trump and the Russian alliance in the book, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump when it hits book shelves on March 13, 2018.

Is it just me or are you not shocked by this?

Photos