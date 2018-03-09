DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr. Talk About Depression

Last week, DeMar DeRozan opened up about the steps he takes to maintain his mental health.

Earlier this week, Cavs big man Kevin Love responded to DeRozan’s article with one of his own.

@DeMar_DeRozan: “No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.” https://t.co/1s3HaZMOOY — Global Grind (@GlobalGrind) March 4, 2018

Now, Wizards young gun Kelly Oubre is joining the conversation.

NEW: DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love shared their stories of depression and anxiety. Here is Kelly Oubre, Jr.'s. https://t.co/wRNVrY1ItK pic.twitter.com/sIOjIDdyIV — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 7, 2018

“I’m really good at keeping a poker face,” Oubre Jr. told The Players’ Tribune. “Because when I was growing up my dad always told me ‘don’t let anybody see you weak.’ Nobody sees that I’m weak, but deep down inside I am going through a lot. Hell is turning over.”

He added: “I feel like people who are on the outside looking in don’t really understand because they see us as superheroes, but we’re normal people, man. We go through the issues that normal people go through times 10.”

