North Carolina Board Votes To Approve Armed Volunteers in Schools

Foxy NC Staff
WRAL News reports, that a North Carolina school board has approved a program which would allow armed volunteers to serve as school resource officers.  The unanimously approved program was presented by Sheriff George Burris.

The program will be run by the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and will start at four rural elementary schools. According to state law school resource officers are required to have experience as a sworn law enforcement officer or a military police officer, with a minimum of two years of service.

Volunteers will also go through extensive background checks and training. Reports from WRAL News state that Burris claims to already have four  volunteers and hopes to have their background checks and training done as soon as possible.

