CoupleGoals: 4 Ways Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Are Owning This Love Thing

1 reads Leave a comment
With almost 10 years of marriage and a second kid on the way, Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory Hardrict are definitely out here shining as a couple.
Each of them has built their own respective careers with Tia continuing as an actress and lifestyle personality, while Cory continues to book roles as a great actor himself.
In fact, Cory stopped by The Real recently to talk about his new show The Oath, now streaming on Crackle. Along with a rundown of the series, Cory also talked about his wife and hilariously described the gift he wouldn’t give her. Check it out below.
If you want to know more about what Tia and Cory have been up to, swipe through for some heart-melting moments that show their love in action!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours