Forbes Announce the Top Black Billionaires!

Forbes has just published the 2017 top black billionaires. According to Forbes, there are 2,043 people across that can claim to be billionaires but only 1% of them are black. The number of black billionaires has actually fallen from 12 to 10. Of the 10 people, 3 of them are women.

All of the people on the list are self made billionaires except one, Isabel Dos Santos. Click here to see more details about these 10 billionaires.

10. Mohammed Ibrahim, $1.18 billion

9. Folorunsho Alakija, $1.49 billion

8. Michael Jordan, $1.65 billion

7. Patrice Motsepe, $2.6 billion

6. Isabel Dos Santos, $2.7 billion

5. Oprah Winfrey, $2.8 billion

4. Robert Smith, $4.4 billion

3. Mike Adenuga, $5.4 billion

2. Mohammed Al-Amoudi, $10.8 billion

1. Aliko Dangote, $13.8 billion

