Michael B. Jordan Will Be Part of The ‘Inclusion Rider’ Movement

When Frances McDormand won her Oscar for Best Lead Actress in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, she issued a challenge to her fellow actors to start adopting “inclusion riders” in Hollywood contracts. What is the ‘inclusion rider’?

The initiative is part of the University of Southern California Annenberg’s School for Communication and Journalism. This kind of clause would require producers to cast actors who represent the demographics of where the film takes place. They would consider actors’ gender, race, sexual orientation and physical abilities. The riders could also stipulate that the producers try to hire a diverse behind-the-scenes crew, according to the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a think tank that studies diversity in entertainment.

Michael B. Jordan has answered the call! He posted on his instagram account that his production company, Outlier Society will include the clause.

Oscar Winner, Brie Lawson also twitted her support and challenged others to join her.

Let’s see who else joins in!