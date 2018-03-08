TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: How’s The Ghost In Your House Kym?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment

3/8/18- Kym’s been having a few visitors stay in her new house and they’ve over stayed their welcome. The ghosts are getting out of control and starting to affect the people who come into her house, like her babysitter. She found her sitting in the window with her hoodie on and smiling. Creepy!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: How’s The Ghost In Your House Kym?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 40 mins ago
03.08.18
Can You Blame Him? Rachel Dolezal’s Son Is…
 2 hours ago
03.08.18
Mood: Whenever Negativity Comes Into Your Life, Remember…
 2 hours ago
03.08.18
Start Your Weekend With DJ Scribz’s Dancehall Mixtape!
 11 hours ago
03.08.18
Girl Breaks Retainer Over Michael B. Jordan
 13 hours ago
03.08.18
BET Reveals Full Cast Of Bobby Brown Miniseries
 14 hours ago
03.08.18
#FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of…
 14 hours ago
03.08.18
“I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?”…
 15 hours ago
03.08.18
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women…
 16 hours ago
03.08.18
Wait, Run That Back: 10 Songs You Didn’t…
 18 hours ago
03.08.18
29th Annual Chicago Gospel Festival 2014 - Day 1
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Grab Willie Moore…
 18 hours ago
03.07.18
Paris Jackson Tells Photo Editors To Stop Changing…
 19 hours ago
03.08.18
BET Presents Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Red Carpet
7 Things You Never Knew About Jekalyn Carr……
 19 hours ago
03.08.18
Barbie Debuts New Doll Modeled After NASA ‘Hidden…
 19 hours ago
03.08.18
Photos