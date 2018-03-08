TJMS
Morning Minute: Stormy Daniels Wants To Spill The Tea

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3/8/18- Stormy Daniels means business because she really wants the public to know about the relationship she had with President Donald Trump. Chris Paul says it’s worse than Monica Lewinsky and sings about in a catchy tune!

