Morning Minute: Stormy Daniels Wants To Spill The Tea

3/8/18- Stormy Daniels means business because she really wants the public to know about the relationship she had with President Donald Trump. Chris Paul says it’s worse than Monica Lewinsky and sings about in a catchy tune!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals 14 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals 1. Tyson Beckford Source:Instagram 1 of 14 2. Iggy Azaela Source:PR Photos 2 of 14 3. Montana Fishburne 3 of 14 4. Kendra Wilkinson 4 of 14 5. John Edwards 5 of 14 6. Mimi Faust & Nikko Smith 6 of 14 7. Kanye West 7 of 14 8. Paris Hilton 8 of 14 9. Jennifer Lopez 9 of 14 10. Rob Lowe 10 of 14 11. Colin Farrell 11 of 14 12. Ray J & Kim 12 of 14 13. Pam Anderson 13 of 14 14. Eva Longoria & Tony Parker 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: