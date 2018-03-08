PLant a Seed Ministry Community Out Reach and Fundraiser On Saturday March 10, 2018

Plant A Seed Ministry will hold a community event this Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm, in the 1300 block of South Bloodworth Street, Raleigh, NC. The event is co-hosted by Reach Out Ministries and will feature music, food, and a clothing give away for those in need.

Help is desperately needed to rebuild the ministry’s house destroyed by fire on February 24, 2018. The home was to house six-homeless women and provide support to help them rebuild their lives. Donations are coming in slow with less than $5000 of the needed $25,000 goal raised.

To donate and support this worthy cause go https://www.gofundme.com/plant-a-seed-ministry-house-burns.

Read Also:

White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The Wall And Locked Students In The Classroom Doesn’t Get Fired

BET Reveals Full Cast Of Bobby Brown Miniseries

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: