Start Your Weekend With DJ Scribz's Dancehall Mixtape!

Jamaican DJ kicks off the party early with new Dancehall mixtape

We’ve made it through the mid-week, so the weekend is right around the corner! Why not start a party now?

Jamaica’s DJ Scribz wants to start a lituation with his “Cruise Control” Dancehall mixtape.

Featuring tracks from some of Dancehall’s biggest stars, turn your home or office into your private club, and let the music hit you in the right places.

If you’re loving DJ Scribz’s selections, check out his previous mixes here for even more fun.

 

