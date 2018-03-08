Entertainment News
“I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?

Foxy NC Staff
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The Pittsburgh Steelers Join In On Recruiting LeBron James

There are teams lining up to recruit LeBron Jame this offseason as the 3x champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets could be the landing spot to one of the greatest players of all time but one more unlikely team wants to throw their hat in the ring… the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made his pitch to LeBron James via twitter to quit basketball and join the Terrible Towel. Check out the hilarious campaign that Smith-Schuster started to get The King to come to the NFL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Can you imagine if LeBron threw on the pads? It sounds like a hilarious scenario but crazier things have happened in sports…

 

Continue reading "I've Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?" : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?

