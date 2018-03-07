Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Grab Willie Moore Jr., Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell For “I Got That Video [VIDEO]

Grab your skates and head to the skating rink with Anthony Brown & group therapy. In Brown’s new video for “I Got That” it will make you get up, dance and praise the Lord. In this song he talks about not being defeated because God is in his life.

The video is bright, fun and has some great skaters in it. Brown along with group therAPy are wearing some pretty amazing clothes as well. Some of the lyrics in the song include, “No reason to fear I got Jesus by my side,” which are so powerful and wonderful to say.

You might see a lot of familiar faces in the video including Willie Moore Jr., Erica Campbell and her husband, Warryn Campbell. They are all dancing and singing the lyrics to the song. Watch the video and let us know what you think.

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy be performing live at Women's Empowerment 2018!

