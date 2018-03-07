National
Is O.J. Finally Ready To Confess To The Murder Of Nicole Brown? Possibly.

Tune in on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. EST.

Foxy NC Staff
The Simpsons At Harley Davidson Café

O.J. Simpson‘s Fox special If I Did It is on its way, but you can get a sneak peek now.

In the clip, posted by TMZ, The Juice looks very uncomfortable and while he’s supposed to be talking in hypotheticals, that’s not at all what goes on in the clip. In fact, he oddly admits speaking in hypotheticals is “difficult” for him.

In his story, O.J. talks a lot about the murderer’s friend “Charlie.” Charlie informed O.J. that something was going down at Nicole’s house, which prompted him to go over there because “It’s gotta stop.”

As TMZ reports, “Simpson says in the show ‘Charlie’ was the accomplice and went with the killer in the Bronco over to Nicole’s Brentwood condo. He says the killer saw candles in Nicole’s window, looking like a man was coming over and suddenly Ron Goldman appeared. Simpson says the killer started screaming, Nicole came to the front door, the killer blacked out and when he came to he was covered in blood.” Hypothetically.

Click here to watch the clip and let us know if you think this will turn out to be the confession the nation has been waiting for?

1994 Premiere 'Naked Gun 33 1/3'

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial

