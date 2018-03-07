Faith Evans burst on the scene in the early 90s. The original first lady of Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. Over the years the award-winning songstress has released successful records and even tried her hand in television and film.

Faith will be performing live at Women’s Empowerment 2018! Click Here to purchase tickets! See her throughout the years in our latest Star Transformation:

Star Transformation: Faith Evans 25 photos Launch gallery Star Transformation: Faith Evans 1. Faith Evans Source:Getty 1 of 25 2. The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music Awards Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Fabolous' 90's Platinum Party Birthday Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Faith Evans with her daughter China at Hit Factory for Red H Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. 1997 WBLS Holiday Jam Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. BMG Post-Grammy Party Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. 1999 American Music Awards Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Faith Evans in the press room at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in NYC 09/04/97 Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. Faith Evans Live In Chicago Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. CA.Faith#2.0125.CW Faith Evans, a strong new arrival on the R&B scene, performed to an enthusiastic Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 9, 2017 Source:Getty 12 of 25 13. Celebrities Attend New York Knicks Vs. Brooklyn Nets Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 14 of 25 15. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 15 of 25 16. ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 25 17. Women Of Bad Boy Brunch Source:Getty 17 of 25 18. MTV TRL - Total Request Live Show - Leicester Square Studios Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. Nokia Urban Music Festival with the Prince's Trust - Earls Court Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. MERRY JANE kicks off Loud & Clear campaign with DJ Snoopadelic (aka Snoop Dogg) at Los Angeles dinner event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut Elyx Source:Getty 20 of 25 21. T-Boz Unplugged - Arrivals Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Gala Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Star Transformation: Faith Evans Star Transformation: Faith Evans Faith Evans burst on the scene in the early 90s. The original first lady of Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. Over the years the award-winning songstress has released successful records and even tried her hand in television and film.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…