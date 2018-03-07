5 reads Leave a comment
Faith Evans burst on the scene in the early 90s. The original first lady of Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment. Over the years the award-winning songstress has released successful records and even tried her hand in television and film.
Faith will be performing live at Women’s Empowerment 2018! Click Here to purchase tickets! See her throughout the years in our latest Star Transformation:
Star Transformation: Faith Evans
1. Faith EvansSource:Getty 1 of 25
2. The 1999 Source Hip-Hop Music AwardsSource:Getty 2 of 25
3. Fabolous' 90's Platinum Party BirthdaySource:Getty 3 of 25
4. Faith Evans with her daughter China at Hit Factory for Red HSource:Getty 4 of 25
5. 1997 WBLS Holiday JamSource:Getty 5 of 25
6. BMG Post-Grammy PartySource:Getty 6 of 25
7. Clive Davis Pre-Grammy PartySource:Getty 7 of 25
8. 1999 American Music AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 25
9. Faith Evans in the press room at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in NYC 09/04/97Source:Getty 9 of 25
10. Faith Evans Live In ChicagoSource:Getty 10 of 25
11. CA.Faith#2.0125.CW Faith Evans, a strong new arrival on the R&B scene, performed to an enthusiasticSource:Getty 11 of 25
12. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 9, 2017Source:Getty 12 of 25
13. Celebrities Attend New York Knicks Vs. Brooklyn NetsSource:Getty 13 of 25
14. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 14 of 25
15. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 15 of 25
16. ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 16 of 25
17. Women Of Bad Boy BrunchSource:Getty 17 of 25
18. MTV TRL - Total Request Live Show - Leicester Square StudiosSource:Getty 18 of 25
19. Nokia Urban Music Festival with the Prince's Trust - Earls CourtSource:Getty 19 of 25
20. MERRY JANE kicks off Loud & Clear campaign with DJ Snoopadelic (aka Snoop Dogg) at Los Angeles dinner event held at the private residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO Absolut ElyxSource:Getty 20 of 25
21. T-Boz Unplugged - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 25
22. Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 22 of 25
23. BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018Source:Getty 23 of 25
24. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 25
25. Bobbi Kristina Serenity House GalaSource:Getty 25 of 25
