Shots Fired: Wendy’s Drags McDonald’s To The Cold Freezer & Back On Twitter

They came ready.

Foxy NC Staff
US-INTERNET-FOOD-TWITTER-OFFBEAT

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

So we need to have a talk about our girl Wendy.

Of course we’re talking about the Wendy behind the fast food chain’s Twitter account.

She’s putting competitors on blast left and right with no mercy to spare. She already found herself in some beef with Wingstop last year and it got so intense, she eventually had to duke it out in a rap battle.

Now, with McDonald’s announcement that they’ll start using fresh beef for their quarter pounders instead of frozen patties, Wendy’s had something to say.

Eesh.

Wendy’s has already been using fresh beef for their burgers, so clearly the beef is real for a company they think is bighting their style.

https://twitter.com/Wendys/status/971394316886257664

Epic shade.

Wendy didn’t stop there. She had extra time on Tuesday to go on a full tirade against McDonald’s. Swipe through to check out her most savage tweets.

She even gets other Twitter users to join in on the dragging. Smh.

Photos