10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put You In A Good Mood

Tiffany Haddish is such a ball of positive energy that anyone who comes for her is either a hater or hurting — or both.

Just like most folks in Hollywood, we’re smitten with Tiff’s authenticity and ability to light up any room she enters:

via GIPHY

Her honesty is another attribute that makes folks fall in love with her:

via GIPHY

Anytime you need your spirits lifted, check out these silly gifs of Ms. Haddish doing what she does best — making the world laugh.

Litty Tiff:

via GIPHY

Praise Em’ Tiff:

via GIPHY

IDGAF Tiff:

via GIPHY

“Hold My Wig” Tiff:

via GIPHY

“I Want Some Chicken” Tiff:

via GIPHY

Gettin’ It In Tiff:

via GIPHY

YOLO Tiff:

via GIPHY

Grateful Tiff:

via GIPHY

