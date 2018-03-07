For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever

0 reads Leave a comment
Apparently, folks have been coming after the always outspoken Vince Staples, and now the rapper is doing something about it.
Instead of the typical Twitter clapback, Vince went further and started a GoFundMe page for anyone in their feelings over his performances.
He’s literally allowing people to pay him to “shut the f*ck up.” Watch his hilarious pitch below.
The idea was so brilliant, folks couldn’t help but be moved.
Others saw the humor…but don’t think they were letting Vince go without a fight.
Either way, we’re ready for that comedy special now Vince.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours