Your calling transcends your earthly circumstances. Even age is no match for God’s will.

Jekalyn Carr can attest to that. At age 20, she is at the helm of a growing ministry and has amassed more success than adults twice her age.

Despite her achievements, the Stellar Award-winning gospel singer remains humble and true to God’s purpose for her life.

You think you know gospel music? Well, how well do you know this teenage powerhouse?

Here are 7 things you never knew about Jekalyn Carr …but should:

1. She is not only a talented singer but also a gifted speaker.

2. She is from West Memphis. Nope! Not Tennessee…but Arkansas!

3. She’s been singing gospel since she was five years old.

4. She’s a big Kim Burrell fan!

5. She has two siblings: a sister and a brother.

6. She shares a birthday with TV host and actress Sherri Shepherd, April 22.

7. She had her first Billboard Top 5 single at the tender age of fifteen.

