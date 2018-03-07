Undeniably a music prodigy, Anthony Brown began playing the piano at the very young age of 3 years old. Since that age, Brown has gone on to hone and elevate his gifts to become an unparalleled talent, music influencer, and gifted songwriter.

As an absolute and total creative force in music, Brown’s endless attributes as a songwriter, vocal director, producer, worship leader and singer are evident in everything he touches. Anthony Brown has steadily strengthened his brand in gospel music over the last few years. Initially known as the ‘go-to songwriter and vocal arranger’ for artists, Anthony Brown (along with his group, group therAPy) emerged as a breakthrough artist when he released their self-titled freshman album “Anthony Brown & group therAPy” in 2012.

A year of ‘firsts’ for Brown, the album earned his first (11) Stellar Award nominations and a Dove Award nomination. Brown went on to win (2) Stellar Awards for Best Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year and Best Group Duo of the Year. The freshman project propelled by his first Number 1 song “Testimony,” was named by Billboard Magazine as the longest running Top 10 Gospel Radio Single in 2013.

Proving he was more than a flash in the pan, Brown released his second album, “Everyday Jesus,” in 2015 which earned him unprecedented accolades in his young career. “Everyday Jesus,” generated Anthony’s first Grammy® Award nomination, (3) Billboard Music Award nominations and a BET Award nomination. Not only did the album break sales and radio records, but Brown also went on to make history that year when he received and won (10) Stellar Awards. Sweeping the 2016 Stellar Awards, Brown walked away with an unprecedented ten trophies, the most won by any artist in a single year. Among the top recognitions include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year for his massive single, “Worth.”

“Worth” literally captured the hearts of listeners around the world. The song was the Number 1 Gospel single for over 27 weeks and topped the gospel digital singles chart for several weeks. Supported by a handful of national television appearances and performances, “Worth” has been heralded as one of the best and most important Gospel songs of our time and continues to impact all who listen to it.

Not one to rest on his laurels, Anthony continued to elevate his creativity and musical vision with the release of his third and arguably his best album, “A Long Way From Sunday.” Released on July 28, 2017, the project was received immediately to both critical and consumer acclaim. Debuting at number 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart, “A Long Way From Sunday” has been a bright spot for the gospel genre. The deeply personal album is a ‘sequel’ to the last album, as Brown deftly taps into the mindset and perspective of feeling far away from God. He delves into genuine emotions and provides hope and inspiration. Touching a chord with everyone who listens, “A Long Way From Sunday” has offers multiple singles including the sweeping ballad, “Trust In You,” the urban bounce of “Lost” and the worshipful “Every Time” (with guest artists Jonathan McReynolds and Travis Greene). Also making waves is Brown’s second single “I Got That,” co-written and produced by Warryn “Baby Dubb” Campbell. The song premiered on BET to a tremendous response and immediately connected on radio.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy have performed on a variety of national TV platforms including BET, TBN, and TV One. Featured on national and international platforms including Essence Festival, Bishop TD Jakes’ Megafest, the New Orleans Jazz Festival and more, Anthony Brown & group therAPy are undeniably part of this generation’s brightest stars.

