Campaign To Take Kobe’s Oscar Away!

There is a campaign to take Kobe Bryant’s Oscar away from him and the campaign is getting bigger! On Sunday, Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short. Yes, LA Lakers, Kobe Bryant won an Oscar. Now a group wants to strip him of the honor.
With over 16,000 signatures, the group feels that he shouldn’t be able to keep the award because of the 2003 sexual assault accusation. A year later, the case was dropped because the accuser refused to testify. Bryant agreed to apologize. Afterward the young lady filed a civil lawsuit and the case settled in a private agreement.
With the #MeToo and Times Up movements going strong in Hollywood and round the country, should Kobe Bryant be able to keep his Oscar?
