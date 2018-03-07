Jekalyn Carr, 20, is a GRAMMY®, Two-Time Billboard Music Award and GMA Dove Award-nominated and Stellar Award-winning independent recording artist, musician, evangelist, entrepreneur, actress, and author. Jekalyn encompasses the right kind of substance in which great personalities are made of and understands the dynamic and sacrifices she has to make for her platform, and she does them willingly because her focus is on the greater good—impacting people. Her gift, passion, character, integrity, talent, and sacrifice is evident in everything she does.

Jekalyn has started 2018 with the release of her first book You Will Win: Inspirational Strategies To Help You Overcome (Feb 20) and fourth album One Nation Under God (Feb 23). You Will Win is a collection of Carr’s most poignant and riveting exhortations, inspirational messages, pointers and strategies designed to promote a victorious life, in Christ. While out traveling the world, and ministering to the masses, Carr has sensed a strong desire among God’s people, for the tools necessary to live victoriously, in Christ. To that end, she felt compelled to create this printed resource that will provide Biblical and relevant insight for believers. You Will Win challenges the reader to lay their hands on everything in their life that seems it’s been defeated and command it to win.

ONE NATION UNDER GOD (Feb 23) on her Lunjeal Music Group imprint is a call for all of God’s people to unite, removing the limitations of race, religion, denomination, organization, location, gender, or class. Carr addresses how God desires to see His people, and how we should see ourselves – as one united body of believers. ONE NATION UNDER GOD is already shaping up to pick up right where the successes of its predecessor left off. Released on September 15, 2017, the album’s lead single, “You Will Win,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart and reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and Top 10 on its Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Her most recent monumental milestone was the success of her 2016 release of The Life Project (Lunjeal Music Group/eOne). The album debuted at Number 1 on both Billboard’s Top Gospel and the Combined Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart. The project spawned the mega-hit song “You’re Bigger,” which spent four weeks at Number 1 on both Billboard’s Gospel Airplay (34 consecutive weeks in the Top 5) and its Gospel Digital Song Sales Charts. “You’re Bigger” was named the 2nd Most Played Gospel Song at Gospel Radio in 2016 by Billboard Magazine Year-End Gospel issue. The song also crossed over into mainstream radio reaching Number 33 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Radio Airplay chart.

In 2017, the success of The Life Project and single “You’re Bigger” earned Jekalyn a GRAMMY nomination, two Billboard Music Award nominations, five Stellar Gospel Music Award nominations and a GMA Dove Award nomination. Jekalyn also made her television acting debut with a featured role on the television series Greenleaf on OWN Network.

The West Memphis, Arkansas native burst on the scene in 2013 with the poignant and powerful Billboard Top 5 single, “Greater Is Coming,” which showcased a vocal ability and intensity far beyond her15 years. In 2013, she released her debut studio album of the same name reaching No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart. This embryonic artist’s burgeoning national acclaim was evinced when she received the distinct honor of being named a POWER 100 by Ebony Magazine in 2014 as one of the most influential people in the world. She was on the same list as Beyonce, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Lebron James, and Quincy Jones to name a few. Her sophomore studio album, It’s Gonna Happen, was released that same year on her own imprint, Lunjeal Music Group and debuted at No. 9 on the Gospel Albums chart. In 2015, Jekalyn won her first Stellar Award, at the age of 16, for Youth Project of the Year.

Jekalyn Carr has appeared on many notable televised programs, such as The Stellar Awards, The Dove Awards, NFL Super Bowl Gospel, TBN, Black Music Honors, GMA Honors, The Trumpet Awards, The Triumph Awards, The Bobby Jones Gospel Show, Tye Tribbett’s Joyful Noise and many more. A number of the U.S. cities in which she has performed in have honored her, by giving her official proclamations and keys to the cities. Carr’s heartfelt messages and songs touch all genres, young and older people. Jekalyn wants you to know, that you can be successful if you believe, pursue the vision and most of all trust God.

Jekalyn Carr performs live at Women’s Empowerment 2018! Click Here to purchase tickets!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: