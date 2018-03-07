National
Need Advice? Therapy Just Got A Lot Cheaper Thanks To This 11-Year Old Genius

We all need to be more like Ciro Ortiz and make the world a better place using the resources that we have.

The 11-year old has turned the Subway platform into his therapy office where he gives stressed out New Yorkers some emotional advice. Adorable.

 

If you’re in New York and ever need a little non-jaded life counseling, go see Ciro off the L train line in Williamsburg and support the Brooklyn Native’s cause.

Photos