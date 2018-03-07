This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy

Kyle Anderson put in his bid for assist of the year with this lob to Davis Bertans in the San Antonio Spurs’ 100-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

THIS SHOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE Is this the pass of the year from Kyle Anderson? (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/K4VgzbmwaF — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 6, 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: