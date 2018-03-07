Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving Your Hair & The Power Of Oprah NOT Running For President

Ava DuVernay and Storm Reid sat down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their new movie, A Wrinkle In Time. During the interview Ava and Storm break down the importance of Black women loving their hair, making the movie and being able to switch careers even at an old age.

Check out this interview for Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time in theaters everywhere, March 9th.

