Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving Your Hair & The Power Of Oprah NOT Running For President

Foxy NC Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

Ava DuVernay and Storm Reid sat down with Xilla Valentine to discuss their new movie, A Wrinkle In Time. During the interview Ava and Storm break down the importance of Black women loving their hair, making the movie and being able to switch careers even at an old age.

Check out this interview for Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time in theaters everywhere, March 9th.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving Your Hair & The Power Of Oprah NOT Running For President

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Misinformed Man Gives Us Today’s Fried Chicken Fail
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Jimmy Kimmel Makes A Strong Argument Comparing Trump…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
LOL: Here’s Why You Should Never Let Your…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Wait, Is That… Charlamagne’s Wife?
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Jussie Smollett
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes…
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
Photos