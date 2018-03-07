Local
Missing Durham Man’s Family Prays For Safe Return

Foxy NC Staff
The pews were packed Tuesday night inside Belle-Yeager Freewill Baptist Church for a prayer vigil at this same Durham church where Charleston Goodman sang in the choir and served on the usher board. And where everyone affectionately called him “Scoot” – short for “Scooter.”

Goodman was abducted by a group of men on Jan. 28th.

Goodman’s mother told ABC11, “He was, he is one of the most wonderful, loving, caring, patient and kind young men anybody would ever want to know.

It was January 28, about 6:20 pm when eyewitnesses told police several men approached Goodman in a silver minivan – a Honda Odyssey – on East Woodcroft Parkway, forced Scoot into the vehicle and drove off. His mom watched the abduction in horror.

“He didn’t know those people. I didn’t know them either,” Tammie Goodman said. “Because he was saying, ‘who are you? You got the wrong person. Why are you doing this?’”

