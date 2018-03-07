Top Of The Morning: Sybil Throws Down Her Political Knowledge

3/7/18- Midterm elections took place yesterday and our very own Sybil Wilkes fills us all in on the results and what that means for the country. It’s always good to have someone like Sybil around to explain these things!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: