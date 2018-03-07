TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Sybil Throws Down Her Political Knowledge

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

3/7/18- Midterm elections took place yesterday and our very own Sybil Wilkes fills us all in on the results and what that means for the country. It’s always good to have someone like Sybil around to explain these things!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Sybil Throws Down Her Political Knowledge

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
Looks Like Usher’s Marriage Is Over
 2 hours ago
03.07.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
After Watching This, You’ll Wish Chris Hemsworth Was…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
If M’Baku Was Jamaican He Would Sound Something…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Misinformed Man Gives Us Today’s Fried Chicken Fail
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
Jimmy Kimmel Makes A Strong Argument Comparing Trump…
 3 hours ago
03.07.18
LOL: Here’s Why You Should Never Let Your…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Ava DuVernay Breaks Down The Importance of Loving…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
This Kyle Anderson Pass Is Oscar Worthy
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Wait, Is That… Charlamagne’s Wife?
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Jussie Smollett
What happened on a NYC Subway with Jussie…
 4 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes…
 16 hours ago
03.07.18
Usher & Grace Miguel: 10 Times Her Face…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
He Got Next: Ciscero Is The DMV’s New…
 19 hours ago
03.07.18
Photos