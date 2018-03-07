Morning Minute: Usher Was Left Scratching After This One

3/7/18- Yesterday we found out that Usher and his wife have separated and are probably heading for divorce. Usher’s allegations of giving multiple women herpes took a toll on the relationship which Chris Paul says definitely left Usher and his wife scratching!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: