Stormy Daniels Sues Trump So She Can Run Her Mouth And We Love It

Stormy Daniels Sues Trump So She Can Run Her Mouth And We Love It

Donald Trump‘s side-chick Stormy Daniels, who is a porn star, has been in the headlines for months. She was reportedly paid $130,000 — a week before the 2016 election — to stay silent about an affair with the President. Although she spilled all the tea to In Touch back in 2011, she has refused to answer if she had sex with Trump in her press tour. Allegedly, if she confesses, she will lose $130,000.

Back in January, Stormy released a statement, saying, “The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened.” See below:

Well, the times have changed. Miss Stormy is now suing Trump to tell every grimy detail of their hook ups, which dates back to 2006 (in case you are wondering, Trump married Melania in 2005). In a new lawsuit filed with the California state court, Stormy claims President Donald Trump never signed the hush agreement (he hilariously went under the name David Dennison, which is blowing up on Twitter), therefore, the agreement is invalid.

According to CNN.com, “Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, signed the document on behalf of the President instead.” The lawsuit alleges that Cohen has been “intimidating” Stormy by attempting to silence her — as recent as last week. The lawsuit states, “To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and ‘shut her up’ in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated. For example, only days ago on or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles. Remarkably, he did so without even providing Ms. Clifford with notice of the proceeding and basic due process.” Basically, Stormy wants to run her mouth and still keep that $130,000 check.

Here is an important point: If Stormy was paid to help Trump’s campaign, which she clearly was because she received the check a week before the election to stay silent, the payment could potentially violate campaign finance law. Former presidential candidate John Edwards was charged, but not convicted, for similar shenanigans.

We are so here for this. Wouldn’t it be amazing if it was a porn star who took Trump down? Let Miss Stormy release her torrential downpour of every trifling detail about Trump.

