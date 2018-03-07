Lifestyle
White Teacher That Slammed A Child Against The Wall And Locked Students In The Classroom Doesn’t Get Fired

Just think: Trump wants to arm educators like her with guns.

Foxy NC Staff
A white elementary school teacher from Louisiana is still employed by her school district despite having been arrested on charges of false imprisonment and choking and slamming a female student against a wall.

According to The Advocate, on Feb. 21 Melissa Blank was arrested by West Baton Rouge Parish police and charged on 15 counts of false imprisonment, and one count of cruelty to juveniles and simple battery by . And yet her boss Superintendent Wesley Watts confirmed last Friday that the 37-year-old was still employed, but at another school.

When the newspaper pressed for more details, Watts told them he couldn’t discuss the issue further because it was a “personnel issue.”

The Advocate reported that the police report states that according to an adult witness, the incident took place on Feb. 7 during one of Blank’s math class. Apparently, Blank grew upset when a student wasn’t paying attention to her request of solving a math problem, so she yelled at her.

In reaction, the student in question swatted away Blank’s learning materials, which prompted Blank to then grab the child by the face and neck and push her up against the wall.

The witness said Blank then screamed, “You aren’t going to touch my things, you aren’t going to act like this!” Blank continued to pinch the child and later put three chairs up against the door so that no one could leave.

When the witness asked Blank, why not just remove the child from the class for misbehaving, Blank replied: “She needs to learn she can’t act like this and she’s not going to touch my things!”

And folks just think: President Trump believes that teachers like Blank should be armed with guns in the classroom. I think we all know how that will turn out for our children.

